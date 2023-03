LAPD officers shoot, injure man with outstanding felony charge in Van Nuys

On February 7, 2023, at around 3:35 p.m., Van Nuys Gang Enforcement Detail (GED) uniformed officers observed a male Hispanic, identified as Ramon Gonzalez, riding his bicycle in the area of Tyrone Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

The officers had prior knowledge that Gonzalez was wanted for a murder warrant and named on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon (ADW) shooting Investigative Report (IR) that occurred in Van Nuys Division.