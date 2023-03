Going up Against the Official Vaccine Narrative You are “Potential Harm” to Democracy

Yesterday in the UK Mark was found guilty of breaching Ofcom's "rules" in a show from last April on the Covid vaccines and their efficacy.

Since then, notwithstanding the British regulator and its "advice", the story has moved relentlessly in Steyn's direction: the vaccine boosters have been increasingly abandoned by the public where they have a choice in such matters, and eventually abandoned by governments, at least in Scandinavia, France, Britain, if not yet in North America.