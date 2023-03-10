The global opportunity to accelerate Africa's sustainable future | Vanessa Nakate and Mary Robinson

Climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate sits down with former president of Ireland Mary Robinson for an enlightening, intergenerational conversation about the state of the climate crisis.

Nakate paints a picture of life in her home country of Uganda -- which faces prolonged droughts, landslides and flooding stemming from climate change -- and clarifies the need for energy-rich, high-emitting nations to provide climate finance for Africa and accelerate the continent's sustainable future.

"We cannot solve the problems that are happening right now with the very system that created them," Nakate says.

"We need something new."