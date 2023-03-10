The COVID-19 Prophets Are Actually The COVID-19 Conspirators

We have all heard of "self-fulfilled prophecies," right?

Self-Fulfilling prophets are skilled at manufacturing events upon which time they the forecast the events to make them appear to be a portend of events.

It is no different with the COVID-19 prophets.

Creatures like Anthony Fauci and Bill Gates predict pandemic events because they were behind the scenes creating the event.

Often, like we will look at tonight, their actions come back to prove that they are not prophets, but conspirators of the events that they are orchestrating.