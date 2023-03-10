ABT CUPRA XE driver Klara Andersson, “This Extreme E season we’re going for the title”

In her native Sweden, Klara Andersson is busy driving the Tavascan XE on snow and ice.

She’s preparing for her debut as an official ABT CUPRA XE driver, on March 11th and 12th in Saudi Arabia at the Desert X-Prix, the event which kicks off the new Extreme E season.

Following her magnificent performance in the final two races of last year’s edition, this young driver will be back in tandem with Nasser Al-Attiyah, with whom she has already proven to be in great harmony, scoring a podium finish in Chile and the team’s first victory in Uruguay.

In this in-depth interview, Klara tells her story and retraces the journey that has made her a rising star in motorsport at the age of 23.