Revelation030823 RINO Ire For Tucker Expose on January 6 Capitol Riot

Establishment Republicans coalesce with Democrats and The Deep State around the false and contrived narrative surrounding he events on January 6th 2021 at the US Capitol.

Capitol Police Chief and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refuse to acknowledge facts about the riot and the federal governments preparations for and response to the event.

One and a half million french erupt in protest over France's proposal to raise retirement age.