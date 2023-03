Super Mario Bros Movie

Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From Illumination and Nintendo comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic starring Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco release date April 5, 2023 (in U.S. theaters and IMAX)