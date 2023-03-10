The Secret Thread that Connects Dan Rather to Kendrick Perkins and Could Lead to Civil War | Ep 398

For over a week now, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins has been leading the campaign against Nikola Jokic as NBA MVP.

In a heated exchange with colleague JJ Redick, Perkins implied the system was rigged because, in his words, “80% of MVP voters are white.” What Perkins shouted loudly as a cut-and-dry fact proved not to be true.

ESPN fact-checked Perkins' statement and issued a “correction” about the make-up of the NBA voting constituency.

This is an example of the type of behavior that Jason says the media is using to spread racial division and conflict, division and conflict that are leading the country down a dangerous path.

The media exploits people like Perkins, Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A.

Smith, and Skip Bayless to present narratives that create animus among races.

It’s not just the sports media creating division in America.

Tucker Carlson has spent the week dismantling the mainstream media’s narrative about the January 6th “insurrection,” an event that was used to drive a wedge between citizens and portray an entire voting block as racist rioters.

As Jason points out, all the media misinformation isn’t new.

In fact, he can trace it back to Dan Rather in 1963