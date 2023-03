Putin hammers Ukraine with hypersonic, ballistic missiles & Shahed drones; 10 regions hit, 6 dead

Russia unleashed a new wave of air strikes across Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least six people and knocking out power, including to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Ukraine's military said Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones in attacks mainly targeting energy infrastructure, and that the weapons used included six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles which Ukraine cannot intercept.

Watch the video for more.