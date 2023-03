U.S. House Speaker snubs Zelensky amid Russia’s war | ‘Won’t Give Kyiv A Blank Cheque’

The United States House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has turned down an invite by Ukraine President.

In an interview to CNN, Volodymyr Zelensky invited McCarthy to visit Kyiv to check the ground situation and how his government was using the military and financial aid provided by the U.S. McCarthy said that he doesn't want to visit Ukraine and won't give any 'blank cheques' in the future to Kyiv.

