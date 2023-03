TRP Interviews Heidi St. John (Banned by YouTube)

This is Episode 46 on The Republican Professor Podcast.

Heidi St.

John was a Republican candidate for office in Washington state and a home-based education (home-school) advocate for Congress.

YouTube took the video down the week of the election in November of 2022.

It was originally published to YouTube and Apple Podcasts in early May of 2022.

Here is the original publication from the TRP server: https://www.therepublicanprofessor.com/?s=heidi