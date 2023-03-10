WHAT DOES MONEY MEAN? | AMAZING ORIGIN of the WORD MONEY | FUN ETYMOLOGY ABOUT ENGLISH WORDS

Warning about Money – We explore the surprising origin story of money and its etymology and history – all the way back to ancient Roman mythology and the goddess Juno.
Juno - one of the three major Roman deities with Jupiter and Minerva – was known as Juno Moneta.
Juno’s temple was near the Roman Mint where currency was coined.
Moneta comes from monere – to warn – Warning.
Money was named after the goddess Juno.
It is pointed out in the video that the official logo for the Bank of England is the goddess Juno.