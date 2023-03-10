Criminal Charges Might Soon Be Brought Against Trump Over His Hush Money Payments He Made to Stormy Daniels

More than half-a-decade later and the former president might be in hot water over this once again.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
More than half-a-decade later and the former president might be in hot water over this once again.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
ViewDonald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury..
ViewFormer President Donald Trump has been invited to testify next week before a New York grand jury that has been investigating..