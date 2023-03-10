Why Does The World Hate Christians John 15:18-16:4 | RIOT Podcast Ep 122 | Christian Podcast

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲'𝐬 𝐞𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐈𝐎𝐓 𝐩𝐨𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 “𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬?” We will discover a unifying thread in today's reading from 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝟏𝟓:𝟏𝟖–𝟏𝟔:𝟒 that unites all of our reading.

That is, the church is facing hostility from the world, while the Holy Spirit's ministry is operating with and through the Church.

Jesus had been teaching His disciples primarily about love up until this point, but now He will be speaking about hatred.

In this section of scripture that we are reading today, He used the term “hatred” seven times.