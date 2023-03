Why Does The World Hate Christians John 15:18-16:4 | RIOT Podcast Ep 122 | Christian Podcast

๐ˆ๐ง ๐ญ๐จ๐๐š๐ฒ'๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฉ๐ข๐ฌ๐จ๐๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ˆ๐Ž๐“ ๐ฉ๐จ๐๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐ฐ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐›๐ž ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ โ€œ๐–๐ก๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐จ๐ž๐ฌ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐–๐จ๐ซ๐ฅ๐ ๐‡๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐‚๐ก๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ง๐ฌ?โ€ We will discover a unifying thread in today's reading from ๐‰๐จ๐ก๐ง ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“:๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–โ€“๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”:๐Ÿ’ that unites all of our reading.

That is, the church is facing hostility from the world, while the Holy Spirit's ministry is operating with and through the Church.

Jesus had been teaching His disciples primarily about love up until this point, but now He will be speaking about hatred.

In this section of scripture that we are reading today, He used the term โ€œhatredโ€ seven times.