Super Mario Bros. Animated:

In this new animated Super Mario movie, viewers will get to join Mario and his friends on a thrilling adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom.

When Princess Peach is kidnapped by the evil Bowser, Mario and his trusty sidekick Luigi must journey through a variety of dangerous and exciting locations to rescue her.

Along the way, they'll encounter familiar faces like Toad, Yoshi, and Donkey Kong, as well as some new characters who are sure to make them laugh and help them on their quest.

With stunning animation, heartwarming moments, and pulse-pounding action, Mushroom Kingdom Adventures is a must-see movie for fans of the Super Mario Bros.

Franchise of all ages.