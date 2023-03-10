Girl with AI earrings sparks Dutch art controversy

"It's such a difficult question, what is art, and what is not art?" asks Boris de Munnick, spokesperson of the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, as he responds to controversy surrounding the AI version of 1665 original by Vermeer "Girl with a Pearl Earring".

The work -- one of several fan recreations replacing the 1665 original while it's on loan for a huge Vermeer show at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum -- was made using artificial intelligence (AI), and has sparked fierce debate over whether it belongs in the gallery.