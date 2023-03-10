Israel: Protests trickle down to combat units against judicial reforms |Oneindia News*Explainer

Israel is perhaps facing one of the most difficult moments in the recent times.

This time…the crisis is not from any adversary or any foreign extremist organization.

This time, the crisis is internal…and is entirely home-made.

Surprisingly, no alarms are being blared, no missiles are being fired…and there is no red alert…But the country is in danger.

And last week, in a very surprising move, fighter pilots in an elite Israeli Air Force squadron had vowed not to attend training in an unprecedented protest against the government.

Nearly all of the 40 reservist pilots from 69th Squadron had refused to join a one-day training exercise that was scheduled for last week.

That was seen as an unparalleled move by some of Israel's most strategically important reservists.

In this video, we explain what are the underlying reason for which these pilots had refused to train…and why these protests have been going on since months.

