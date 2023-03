UK will help fund a new detention centre in France

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces that Britain will pay France nearly half a billion pounds over the next three years in a bid to step up efforts to prevent small boats from crossing the Channel.

The PM announced that the £478 million pound package will fund a new detention centre in France and hundreds of extra French law enforcement officers.

Report by Patelr.

