Gourmet food for the final frontier | Phnam Bagley

What does an in-flight meal look like when you're traveling to Mars?

Designer Phnam Bagley envisions a future where astronauts have nourishing, flavorful food reminiscent of home -- a giant leap from their current staple of "goop-in-a-bag." Learn more about her team's gourmet creations for galactic travel and how these innovations can improve life here on Earth.