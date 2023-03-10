Oyo Rooms founder Ritiesh Agarwal’s father falls from Gurugram high-rise | Oneindia News
Oyo Rooms founder Ritiesh Agarwal’s father falls from Gurugram high-rise | Oneindia News

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father died after falling of the 20th floor of a Gurugram high-rise building.

#OyoRooms #RiteshAgarwal #Gurugram