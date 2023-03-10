NY prosecutors invite Trump to testify in Stormy Daniels case

Manhattan prosecutors have invited former President Donald Trump to appear before the grand jury investigating his non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels.
Manhattan prosecutors have invited former President Donald Trump to appear before the grand jury investigating his non-disclosure agreement with Stormy Daniels.
ViewDonald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury..
Co-hosts of The View reacted with palpable glee to the news that former President Donald Trump may soon be criminally indicted in..