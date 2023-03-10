Russia-Ukraine war: Wagner claims capture of eastern bakhmut | Latest English News

Russia's Wagner paramilitary organization proclaimed control of the eastern district of Bakhmut, after Ukrainian defenders' withdrawal in recent days to positions on the western bank of the river that dissects the city.
Russia's Wagner paramilitary organization proclaimed control of the eastern district of Bakhmut, after Ukrainian defenders' withdrawal in recent days to positions on the western bank of the river that dissects the city.
The war between Russia and Ukraine has dragged on for a little less than a year now. And, 3 things have stood out very clearly in..