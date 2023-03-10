Love Island's Claudia Fogarty didn't deserve to be an option!
Report by Mccallumj.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Love Island's Claudia Fogarty didn't deserve to be an option!
Report by Mccallumj.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
'Love Island's Movie Night saw Claudia Fogarty row with Casey O’Gorman when she discovered he had invited Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo to..
The 28-year-old looked a world away from her time on Love Island when she rocked fiery red hair years before making her debut in..