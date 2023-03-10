Alastair Campbell disagrees with BBC’s move on Gary Lineker

Former Labour Director of Communications Alastair Campbell says Gary Lineker being told to ‘step back’ from hosting Match of the Day by the BBC is a “bad” and “dangerous decision”.

It follows an impartiality row over comments Lineker made about the government's new asylum policy.

In a statement released on Friday, the BBC said: “The presenter [Gary Lineker] will "step back" from the programme until there is "an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.” Report by Patelr.

