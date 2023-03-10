All Women Want the Same Kind of Man

The first step is always to build yourself into the best version of who you want to become, and in so doing, see yourself slowly molded into what most women want their men to be forged out of.

Along the way, do your best to understand as much as you can about a woman's general nature.

In time, that will also make you more attractive because you'll learn how to behave around them to get what you want.

Just never forget that the company of women should always come second to your journey of self-improvement, and that a woman's happiness isn't always so great a thing to solely strive for in the long run.

You want a woman to know that she stands by your side because you've chosen her, not that you keep your arms wrapped tightly around her waist because you need her.