WRONGTHINK 3.10.23 @3pm: NO PATRIOT IS SAFE FROM THE PARTISAN FBI

NEW FOOTAGE WAS JUST RELEASED SHOWING THE 13-YEAR-OLD SON OF A PEACEFUL JANUARY 6TH PROTESTOR BEING FORCED OUT OF HIS HOME BY THE FBI AND TOLD TO PUT HIS HANDS UP.

THIS IS THE KIND OF ABUSE THE FBI IS RESPONSIBLE FOR - BECAUSE THEY WORK FROM THE TOP DOWN.

BOTH ON THE RIGHT, AND THE LEFT, JUST IN OPPOSITE WAYS.

ON THE RIGHT, THEY GO AFTER TRUMP AND THEN WE THE PEOPLE.

AND ON THE LEFT - THEY ARE WORKING HARD TO PROTECT JOE BIDEN’S EGREGIOUS VIOLATIONS OF THE LAW, AS WELL AS HIS VIOLENT SUPPORTERS.

BECAUSE IN AMERICA 2023, THE FBI OPERATES AS THE LEFT’S BODYGUARD AND HITMAN.