Biden Is As Washed Up As The Dead Whales in NJ

The phoniest, most ridiculous budget proposal was rolled out by the Husk we're pretending is president yesterday and Stigall can't believe there's a soul watching in the room or at home on TV that believed a moment of it.

Meanwhile VA Governor Glenn Youngkin went to CNN to debate education with Jake Tapper and a radical, left wing audience.

Then NJ Senator Mike Testa and Stigall wonder why everyone in NJ government aren't concerned at the near double digit dead whales that have washed ashore in the last month.