The Oscars Will Not Have a Red Carpet for the First Time Since 1961

ABC News reports that the Academy Awards have had a red carpet for over six decades.

But this year, the Oscars will put out a champagne-colored carpet for stars to walk down.

'Vogue' contributor Lisa Love and Met Gala creative director Raúl Àvila are the ones who implemented the change.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of the 95th Oscars, commented on the new carpet color.

I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed, Jimmy Kimmel, via statement.

ABC News reports that the carpet will be covered to not only protect from weather, but to also portray the elegance of an evening event.

We turned a day event into night.

It’s evening, even though it’s still 3:00, Lisa Love, creative consultant, to Associated Press.

Originally, Love and Àvila chose a different color, but it didn't get everyone's approval, so they went with the champagne color.

We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron color that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour.

, Lisa Love, creative consultant, to Associated Press.

Somebody’s always got a way to find something wrong with something.

This is just a lightness and hopefully people like it.

It doesn’t mean that it’s always going to be a champagne-colored carpet, Lisa Love, creative consultant, to Associated Press.

The Academy Awards' "red carpet" event starts at 3:30 p.m.

ET on March 12.

The show begins at 8 p.m.

ET