Catholic League Forum: Parental Rights, Seal of Confession Under Siege

Catholic League Forum is a weekly Q&A discussion between Catholic League president Bill Donohue and director of communications Mike McDonald on contemporary issues of interest to the Catholic community.

In this week's episode, Bill and Mike discuss two disturbing instances of targeting Christians—one involving a Washington teacher that referred to Christians as "Christo-fascist" and another involving the Vermont State Legislature seeking to break the seal of the confessional.

They also discuss the meanings behind Abortion Provider Appreciation Day and Detranstition Awareness Day.