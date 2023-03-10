Catholic League Forum: Parental Rights, Seal of Confession Under Siege
Catholic League Forum: Parental Rights, Seal of Confession Under Siege

Catholic League Forum is a weekly Q&amp;A discussion between Catholic League president Bill Donohue and director of communications Mike McDonald on contemporary issues of interest to the Catholic community.

In this week&apos;s episode, Bill and Mike discuss two disturbing instances of targeting Christians—one involving a Washington teacher that referred to Christians as &quot;Christo-fascist&quot; and another involving the Vermont State Legislature seeking to break the seal of the confessional.

They also discuss the meanings behind Abortion Provider Appreciation Day and Detranstition Awareness Day.