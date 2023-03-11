Skateboarders asked for input on Lynch Park revitalization effort

For those outside of the community, skateboarding might seem like just a hobby but for lifelong skateboarders like Brenton Gomez skating, and the parks where you skate, is a home away from home.

“I see myself in a lot of the skateboarders who are coming up now, who maybe don’t have a father at home or some troubling things around them, I’ve seen how skateboarding has kept them in a good space, especially at Lynch Park,” said Gomez.

Lynch Park has been at the center of South Omaha’s skateboarding scene for years now.