The secret to a happy life -- lessons from 8 decades of research | Robert Waldinger

The happiest and healthiest people are those who have warm connections with others, says psychiatrist Robert Waldinger, who leads the Harvard Study of Adult Development -- one of the longest-running studies of adult life ever conducted.

Exploring the crucial link between social bonds and quality of life, he shares wisdom and insights into how to identify and strengthen the relationships that impact your well-being most.

When it comes to the people in your inner circle, "Turn toward the voices that make you feel more open and more inclusive," he says.

