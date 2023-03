Barn Show Chats Ep # 3 “GOD, You Never Surprise Me but ALWAYS Amaze Me” What do YOU expect?

Tonight, let’s chat about those moments when everything seems to work out just fine, leaving us to wonder why we worried about the outcome in the first place!

We will also explore ways that we can slip into a peaceful state of “knowing” all is well BEFORE the physical results appear, paving the way for the marvels and miracles of life!