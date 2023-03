March 10, 2023

Dog people and joggers.

Another “peculiarity” at this street, is the large number of individuals walking their dogs, some pit bulls, these are gone for now, at all hours, many times keeping them barking next to my apartment or at an audible distance, and the number of joggers from early morning to late at night, the number of joggers has also decreased significantly.

I see it as another way the spies have to patrol the street in a casual manner, observing or intimidating anyone they want to.