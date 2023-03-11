Alabama blown MISSISSIPPI State OUT!

Alabama basketball is back!
Pittsburgh Defeats Mississippi State, Advance to Round of 64
Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 60-59 in one of the first games to open March Madness. The victory..
Alabama basketball is back!
The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 60-59 in one of the first games to open March Madness. The victory..
FILE - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks during a news conference on Feb. 28, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves signed a..