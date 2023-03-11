A Good Person Movie (2023) - A Look Inside

A Good Person Movie (2023) Featurette - A Look Inside (2023) - Plot Synopsis: In A Good Person, Allison (Florence Pugh) is a young woman with a bright future -- a wonderful fiancé, a blossoming career, and supportive family and friends.

But her world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives an unimaginable tragedy and emerges from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief.

In the following years, it is the unlikely friendship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put herself back together and move forward with her life.

US Release Date: March 24, 2023 Starring: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman Director: Zach Braff