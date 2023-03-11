DEAD BRIDE Movie

DEAD BRIDE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alyson's life takes a dark turn when her husband Richard goes on a work trip.

As she explores the eerie old mansion they call home, she stumbles upon unsettling secrets that have been buried for years.

As Alyson delves deeper into her family's troubled past, she realizes that there is more than just history haunting her.

The trauma of the past resurfaces with a vengeance, putting her family's unity at risk.

With time running out, Alyson must fight to save her loved ones from the dark forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Written and directed by Francesco Picone