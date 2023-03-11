CAMP BLOOD 666 EXORCISM OF THE CLOWN Movie

CAMP BLOOD 666 EXORCISM OF THE CLOWN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Camp Blood is now known as "Camp Blackwood" after being taken over by new owners.

The local community is optimistic that this change will allow them to move on from the dark history of the clown killer and free the victims from their suffering.

However, when a pastor with ties to the previous owners brings his church group to the site in an attempt to communicate with restless spirits, they unwittingly unleash a wrathful force.

The clown killer has returned, and this time he has a formidable adversary.

His former cult followers have turned against him, and a vengeful witch is determined to see these two monsters of terror collide, wreaking destruction on anyone in their path.

Camp Blood 666: Exorcism of The Clown stars David Perry, Julie Anne Prescott, George Stover, Mel Heflin.