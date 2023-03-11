ZAPPER Movie

ZAPPER Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film produced by Gatsmenta Films, ZAPPER!, takes place in a surreal alternate dimension where unexpected occurrences such as bananas shooting laser beams and soup cans being used as grenades are commonplace.

The movie follows a group of eccentric gangsters as they embark on a high-stakes heist to acquire the mystical King's Board artifact, risking their lives in the process.

It can be described as a psychedelic crime thriller.

Is directed by Nick Gatsby and stars Skye Armenta, Nick Gatsby, Moye The Great, and Christopher James Taylor.