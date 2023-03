SheinSez #108 Bidenonmics hits 16th largest bank in US and carbon neutral & more

SVB, a 40-year-old bank that's known for handling deposits and loans for thousands of tech startups in Silicon Valley and beyond, fell apart this week and was shut down by regulators in the largest bank failure since the financial crisis.

The demise began late Wednesday, when SVB said it was selling $21 billion of securities at a loss and trying to raise money.

It turned into an all-out panic by late Thursday, with the stock down 60% and tech executives racing to pull their funds.