DJI Mavic Mini - Top 25 Things to know before you buy

In this video, I cover the TOP 25 Things you need to know about this drone before you buy.

The Mini is the most portable, lightest and reliable flying camera.

The simplified DJI Fly app makes this the easiest, user friendly drone with the trusted technology and hardware by DJI.

It's been a couple years since we've seen a compact drone release, and the Mini does not disappoint.

An INSANE 30 minutes rated flight time allows the pilot to confident position the flycam in the perfect location, with enough juice to keep shooting and filming throughout the day with the fly more combo.

Not only that, but this drone fits in the palm of your hand and is smaller width wise than an iPhone X.

Updated Flight Modes and Quick Shots give the user automated features for seamless dynamic shots.