Walking in the Rain, Zermatt Switzerland and Mattervispa, Rain and City Sounds

Walking in Light Rainfall in Zermatt, Switzerland.

Zermatt is a mountain resort renowned for skiing, climbing and hiking.

I stayed in Zermatt for about 2 weeks enjoying the little bit of snow we got.

During my last few days we got a bit of fog and it started to rain in the town.

This audio consist of river sounds from the Mattervispa as well as city sounds and rain.

A few birds can also be heard throughout the audio at some points.

Sounds can be used for sleep, study and meditation.

Enjoy!