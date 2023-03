The Rational American | Saturday, March 11th, 2023 | I Am Here Anyway, Right?

Well, it is Saturday morning and things are looking DOWN.

Biden is off for a mini vacation, (his 309th day of vacation since he took office) while people are literally losing their livelihoods.

A massive bank has gone under, and the implications that follow are sure to scare the heck out of everyone, but have no fear, Biden is NOT here.