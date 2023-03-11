Zurich, Switzerland 🇨🇭 Amazing Sunset Walk ☀️2023

This beautiful evening walk starts at the medieval Augustinergasse.

We walk towards Lindenhof Hill with it's stunning views over the university quarter.

After crossing the Limmat River we stroll through Altstadt Zürich.

After passing Grossmünster Cathedral and crossing Fraumünster Square we continue our walk to Paradeplatz.and Bahnhofstrasse - Zurich's main downtown street and one of the world's most expensive and exclusive shopping avenues.

We head towards Schanzengraben and end our stunning sunset walk at the Central Rail Station - Zürich HB.