The Failure Of SVB Bank Causes Panic In The Etsy Selling Community | My Thoughts And The Latest News

On Friday SVB (Silicone Valley Bank) was shut down by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and put in receivership with with the FDIC.

Meanwhile the Etsy selling community is in a panic as many deposits have been held up by this failure.

In the video I will discuss the latest news on the bank, where I think the Etsy selling community is going wrong in their response, and what I think is coming next for America.