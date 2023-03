The Rise And Shiners Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023

Goin LIVE in 5 with Percival & learnshare on the Rise And Shiners where we like to "bring a rise to your shine & a shine to your eyes" with good news stories, Q drops & decodes, Trump Truths, patriotic music/videos, Perci's Pets & memes.

Come join us for a few hours of the "good stuff"!