More and more Colombian, Haitian, Venezuelan migrants finding their way to Canada

Every day, hundreds of migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, Haiti and other countries illegally cross the border between Canada and the United States through Roxham Road.

For many of them, Canada represents the end of a long journey across jungle and desert.

"There are people who died on the road because it was very difficult," says Eli, a native of Haiti who crossed a dozen countries to get to Canada.