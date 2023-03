Neo Live - SVB 2nd Worst Bank Collapse Ever

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) went insolvent and shut its doors on Friday March 10, 2023 when it was taken over by FDIC.

SVB was the bank for half of Silicon Valley Big Tech startups and a leading proponent of ESG and DEI policies.

Did wokeness combine with Bidenomics to create the 2nd biggest bank collapse in history?