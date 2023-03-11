Former Minnesota Vikings Coach Bud Grant Dies at 95

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Sunday that legendary and Hall of Famer coach Bud Grant has passed away at the age of 95.
Bud Grant led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances and was a key figure in the NFL community.
