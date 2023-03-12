Trucker Buffet - Driver Pay and Retention

What are we doing?

We are on the road, staying away from our family, for what?

Driver burnout is real folks!

If the incentive does not match the pain of supporting your family all the while being away from them all the time, then what are we doing?

Look, there are plenty of good companies out there.

Ones that appreciate the family life as well as the trucker life, but if you are considered a number, forget it!

Today I am going to talk about the options we all have at doing the job we love while balancing home life and making more than just paying the bills.