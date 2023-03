BetUS: $1,000+ USD Roulette Every Spin (Real Money) || NOT CLICKBAIT || $100,000+ in Play

Hey, guys!

I’m Michael or Genz :).

Today, I’ll be on BetUS playing REAL MONEY USD high stakes roulette.

I’ll be laying down $1,000+ every spin until I either go broke or get so tired I fall asleep… I got $120k to start, so let’s see how it goes... thanks for watching and have a great day!